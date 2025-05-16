Elaine hybrid renewable energy project receives grid-forming 5.3.4A letter

The Elaine hybrid renewable energy project, developed by international solar and storage developer, Elgin, has reached a key technical milestone, with the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) issuing the 5.3.4A letter. This approval confirms that the project meets the latest technical requirements for grid connection under the National Electricity Market (NEM) framework.

Located near the Elaine Terminal Station in regional Victoria, the project comprises a 150?MWp solar farm and a 125?MWac battery energy storage system (BESS). Spanning 600 acres, and featuring approximately 230 000 ground mounted solar panels, the project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power around 60 000 Victorian homes.

The Elaine project is Elgin’s first hybrid development to utilise SMA’s cutting-edge grid-forming inverters, delivered in close collaboration with SMA Australia as part of the project’s battery system. It marks one of the largest hybrid renewable energy projects in Victoria and is a key contributor to the state’s renewable energy ambitions.

“This milestone demonstrates what can be achieved when experienced partners unite to enable reliable, utility-scale renewables,” said John Alexander, Vice President Large Scale and Project Solutions at SMA Australia. “We are proud to support this landmark initiative with our grid-forming inverter technology, providing vital stability services as Australia transitions to a low-carbon energy future. Our grid-forming solutions go beyond hardware – they’re backed by software, engineering, and decades of expertise. We’re setting a new standard in energy storage and grid stability, and we thank Elgin for their strong collaboration and shared vision.”

SMA’s cutting-edge grid-forming inverters will enable the battery system to deliver system strength charge mitigation, synthetic inertia, fast frequency response, and short-circuit strength. These capabilities are crucial for maintaining a secure and resilient grid as more variable renewables come online.

The project features a fully integrated state-of-the-art-solution, including SMA’s market-leading hybrid power plant manager, sunny central PV inverters, and sunny central storage grid-forming battery inverters. SMA also supported Elgin’s consultants with grid modelling services to ensure a streamlined and compliant connection process. Designed for optimal performance and cost-effectiveness, the system is among the first hybrid renewable energy projects in Australia to achieve grid-forming compliance under the updated NEM connection framework.

“This is a landmark moment for Elgin in Australia and a major step forward for the state of Victoria” added Tim Averill, Managing Director at Elgin. “Elaine is one of our largest hybrid developments to date and reflects our long-term commitment to delivering clean, stable and scalable renewable energy solutions. We’re proud to collaborate with SMA on a project that supports Victoria’s clean energy transition and contributes to our global pipeline of 6 GW solar and 3 GW of storage.

The Elaine hybrid renewable energy project spans 230 ha. across two land parcels. It will connect to the NEM via a new 220?kV transmission line to the adjacent Elaine Terminal Station. AEMO is acting as the Network Service Provider (NSP) for the project.

Construction is scheduled to commence in 2026, with commercial operations expected in 2027. Once operational, the project will create around 150 construction jobs and create ongoing employment opportunities during its estimated 40-year operational life.

