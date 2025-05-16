Sungrow deploys a 60 MWh battery storage project close to Arctic Circle

Sungrow, the global leading photovoltaic (PV) inverter and battery energy storage system (BESS) provider, has deployed a 60 MWh battery storage project in Simo, Finland.

This project, which is one of the northernmost battery power plants in the world, will support Finland's renewable energy grid and is part of the FRV AmpTank joint venture. The company is developing battery storage projects for both short-term and long-term storage at multiple locations.

This BESS project is located less than 100 km south of the Arctic Circle and is made up of 26 Sungrow PowerTitan 1.0 battery containers. With a power output of 30 MW and a storage capacity of 60 MWh, this installation will play a vital role in stabilising the local grid as renewable energy sources like wind and solar are becoming more integrated. The battery system delivers the highest reliability and efficiency under challenging weather conditions, ensuring stability for Finland’s renewable energy grid.

Sungrow’s PowerTitan 1.0 is a liquid-cooled BESS, designed for utility-scale applications such as solar and wind farms, grid stabilisation, and large scale energy storage projects and is built in a 20-foot container. The compact and efficient setup enables batteries to be delivered pre-assembled in shipping containers, making installation both fast and effortless. They can be installed back-to-back without any loss in performance. The safe and durable lithium iron phosphate batteries and liquid circulation cooling ensure a long lifespan and require minimal maintenance. Less working hours, safety, and enhanced efficiency are especially beneficial in harsh environments.

Hannu Koivusalo, Chairman of AmpTank, stated: “There were two main reasons why we selected Sungrow. The first was technical reliability. Sungrow’s technology convinced us that it would perform reliably under all conditions. The second key factor was long-term reliability, specifically maintenance, servicing, and related support, where Sungrow offered us a competitive package.”

Henry Särkisilta, Key Account Manager at Sungrow Finland, added: “It has been a pleasure to be part of delivering one of the world’s northernmost battery power plants in collaboration with FRV AmpTank. Our products are designed to operate in demanding conditions, ensuring stability and efficiency for Finland’s renewable energy grid and our customers. At the same time our team of experts are fully dedicated to support our partners efforts towards our common path towards a sustainable future.”

As Finland moves towards a greener energy landscape, the Simo BESS showcases the power of combining renewable energy with intelligent storage solutions to create a cleaner and more resilient grid, a concept aligned with Sungrow’s ‘clean power for all’ mission.

