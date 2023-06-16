Powin signs 10 GWh agreement with EVE Energy

Global energy storage platform provider, Powin LLC, has established a 10 GWh supply agreement with EVE Energy Co., Ltd, a Tier 1 battery cell supplier, to serve the global energy storage market. The agreement will support a portion of capacity for Powin’s flagship project, the 1850 MWh Waratah Super Battery, and showcases Powin’s commitment to proactively overcoming supply challenges while delivering safe, reliable, and high performing battery energy storage systems.

This announcement is a continuation of a long-term partnership dating back to 2021 when Powin first announced its two-year supply contract with EVE at a GWh scale. Since then, EVE has continued to invest in expanding capacity of energy storage and has recently announced six new battery plants, totalling 120 GWh of capacity, and representing more than US$3 billion in investment. EVE will supply the LFP battery cells that are integrated into Powin’s CentipedeTM Platform, and fully optimised by its proprietary StackOSTM software that provides unparalleled levels of visibility and control for enhanced safety and performance.

“Our expanded partnership with EVE Energy is an exciting step forward for Powin,” said Jason Eschenbrenner, Vice President of Global Procurement at Powin. “Over the past year, our collaboration has yielded remarkable results, and we are proud to extend our alliance to new heights. Through this offtake agreement, we aim to unlock even greater potential in sustainable energy storage solutions, empowering businesses and communities with reliable and clean energy options.”

“Expanding our partnership with Powin represents a natural progression in our joint mission to advance the clean energy revolution,” added Steven Chen, President of EVE Energy Storage Co., Ltd and VP of EVE Energy. “The success we have achieved together over the past year is a testament to the strength of our collaboration. By combining Powin's deep industry expertise with our state-of-the-art LFP battery technology, we are poised to deliver sustainable energy storage solutions at an unprecedented scale. Together, we can accelerate the global transition to clean energy and make a lasting impact on our planet.”

