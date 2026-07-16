New life for mine site as pumped hydro project approved

A major pumped hydro project with the potential to power up to 120 000 homes has been given the green light to transform a former mining site into a renewable energy generator in the Gloucester Valley.

The AUS$1.8 billion Stratford pumped hydro and solar project will boost energy security and bring investment and jobs to the Hunter, with up to 350 construction jobs and 10 ongoing jobs.

This project will bring lasting benefits for the region, including around AUS$18.2 million over the life of the project for community and infrastructure projects through a Voluntary Planning Agreement with Mid Coast Council.

Located, about 100 km north of Newcastle, the project will sit on the Stratford Mining Complex site where coal mining operations ended in 2024, providing a productive and innovative future for the post-mining land.

The project by Gloucester Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Yancoal Australia Ltd, includes a 300 MW pumped hydro power station with 12 hours of energy storage and a 320 MW solar farm.

To generate electricity, water will be transferred between a new upper reservoir and an existing dam via a tunnel, with water for the initial reservoir to be sourced from the existing mine site.

It will provide ‘firming’ energy by storing surplus electricity generated during the day during and releasing it to generate electricity at peak times in the evening. It is forecast to deliver around 13% of the State’s 2034 long duration storage target.

Declared critical state significant infrastructure (CSSI) in June 2024, the project is a crucial component of the NSW government’s Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap, a 20-year plan to diversify the energy generation mix, and provide energy security as NSW moves away from coal-fired power.

The coal to renewable energy evolution happening in the Hunter is also demonstrated in the Port of Newcastle.

While the Port of Newcastle remains the largest coal export port in the world, it is also now a critical gateway for renewables infrastructure. The port is the entry point for everything from wind turbines, to solar panels and battery energy storage systems to enable energy projects across the Hunter and beyond.

The Minns Labour government has supported this evolution by declaring part of the Port of Newcastle State Significant Infrastructure, consolidating approvals for updates to the Port which will add flexibility for future operations.

Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, said: “This is exactly what planning for the future looks like.

“We are taking a former mine site and giving it a new purpose powering up to 120 000 homes across New South Wales.

“This is a major vote of confidence in our region. We have the land, infrastructure, and skilled workforce needed to deliver the next generation of major energy projects.”

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces, Paul Scully, added: “This is the first pumped hydro project to secure final planning approval in NSW in six years. It’s a sign of our commitment to a clean energy future and the beginnings of an evolution of jobs and energy generation in the Hunter to power homes and businesses.

“Projects like Stratford pumped hydro also show how we can make the most of former mining sites and create new jobs and industry which will help to drive the region’s economic growth for decades to come.”

Member for Newcastle, Tim Crackanthorp, added: “The Port of Newcastle is the mouth that feeds the state’s transition to renewable energy.”

“This project is a great glimpse into NSW energy future, reusing a former mining site for new and innovative renewable energy technologies.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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