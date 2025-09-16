re.venture begin development and construction of large scale battery storage park

re.venture has been given the green light for the development and construction of a large scale battery storage park in Brandenburg, Germany.

The project will be the largest battery plant in the grid area of utility provider, e-dis, and one of the largest approved battery parks in Germany.

Covering an area of 1.5 hectares, it will have a capacity of 60 MW and a storage capacity of 240 MWh – enough to supply the city of Neuruppin with electricity for 12 hours. Construction is set to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for 2027.

The site is strategically located in a ‘relief area’ designated by e.dis – a region that is particularly susceptible to grid bottlenecks due to its high proportion of renewable energy generation. The aim of the project is to absorb more locally generated energy and, at the same time, increase grid stability through greater flexibility.

Jens Kompauer, founder and CEO of re.venture GmbH, commented: “In Brandenburg, significant amounts of renewable electricity have to be curtailed every year because the grid cannot absorb the energy generated. The plant in Kränzlin will be able to make more locally generated energy available for the market and the grid. Every kilowatt hour that we don’t need to curtail conserves resources, strengthens industry, and relieves consumers.”

The construction of the park will bring significant economic benefits: the need for costly redispatch and curtailment measures will decrease, system costs will be reduced, and the region’s attractiveness as a location will increase. Thanks to trade taxes and voluntary participation models in co-operation with the municipality, a large part of the added value will remain locally and directly benefit the region.

The plant also sets new standards in terms of technology: two dedicated substations with a direct connection to e.dis’s 110 kV level ensure direct integration into the grid. The modular design allows for future expansion as needed. Thanks to fast frequency response, the storage facility compensates for grid fluctuations in near real time – a significant improvement over conventional gas turbines, which take several minutes to respond. In addition, the storage facility can provide important system services such as primary control power (FCR), secondary and minute reserve (aFRR/mFRR), and black start capability.

Ingo Ernst, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder of re.venture, concluded: “With Kränzlin, we are relying on state-of-the-art storage technology. Thanks to response times in the millisecond range, the system compensates for fluctuations almost immediately – and can even support the grid restart in an emergency.”

Thanks to its modular architecture, the capacity can be flexibly expanded to up to 480 MWh to adapt to future energy requirements. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with commissioning planned for 2027.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!