Root-Power submits planning applications for additional UK battery energy storage projects

Root-Power, which launched in July 2024 with the backing of the YLEM Group, has announced the submission of six planning applications for a further 315 MW of battery energy storage projects across the UK. The six sites are located in North Yorkshire, Devon, Derbyshire, Bedfordshire, Glamorgan, and Gloucestershire. Planning permissions for the proposed projects were submitted last month.

The largest of the submitted proposals, in Camblesforth, Selby, North Yorkshire, will provide 200 MWh once complete, enough to power 200 000 homes. The site is strategically placed close to the grid connection point near Drax Power Station on land which is naturally screened from view. It will provide a 13% habitat gain, 21% hedgerow gain, and a 70% watercourse gain once complete.

The 50 MW site in Hillcrest, Bedfordshire, is located less than 500 m from the connection point and on a redundant strip of land adjacent to a transmission overhead line (OHL).

Root-Power’s expert in-house team are market-leaders in the industry with a comprehensive approach to battery energy storage systems (BESS), covering every stage from concept to completion.

In September, Root-Power announced it had submitted planning applications for a further 210 MW of battery energy storage projects, enough to power over 380 000 homes. The five projects will be located in Reading, Manchester, Lancashire, Rotherham, and Rochdale.

The renewable storage developer also announced construction had begun at its 11 MW/22 MWh BESS project in Coryton, Essex. The site will go live in 1Q25 and has been designed with a two-hour storage duration.

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “At Root-Power, we believe BESS are key to achieving a flexible, net-zero energy future for the UK and beyond.

“I’m proud to see another productive month from our team, this continued growth is testament to the skills and experience we’ve assembled across our business. Our development activities are unparalleled in the sector and will be fundamental to achieving our goal of establishing Root-Power as one of the largest owner-operators of energy storage systems in the UK.”

Earlier this month, Root-Power announced it had partnered with national law firm TLT to help secure options for lease, including for 17 upcoming battery storage projects across the UK.

