CNE hope to boost energy storage success

Hybrid power solutions company, Carbon Neutral Energy (CNE), has appointed Callum Bruce as its first Non-Executive Director to help build the business, following the announcement that it is to embark on a major fund raise.



From left: Philip Patterson - Sales Director, Callum Bruce - Non-Executive Director, Harry Patterson - Chief Operating Officer

Mr Bruce joins the CNE board with 35 years in the marine and shipping industries. As Chief Executive of North Star Shipping for over 20 years, he was responsible for the growth and operation of its fleet of offshore support and emergency response and rescue vessels.

He will work with the executive team to ensure the business is well-positioned to exploit the opportunity its modular, mobile energy storage systems present to increase green electrification and reduce carbon emissions, accelerating the UK’s net-zero ambition while creating and supporting hundreds of green energy jobs.

CNE is aiming to attract £300 million in investment to further develop and roll-out its products to meet the growing challenge of storing and using electricity produced from renewable sources. The company’s range of modular, mobile energy storage systems with large battery capacity can store and deliver significant green power capacity to address the current inadequacy in the UK’s power infrastructure.

Formed in early 2020 by energy industry veteran, Mark Patterson, and his sons Harry and Philip, CNE has already invested significantly in developing its technology.

The company’s eGen range offers large capacity battery storage, using the latest technology with a safe and robust design, allowing for a 10-year lifecycle. The range of power capacity is from 1 - 5 MW in the form of a mobile unit with a suite of smaller static modules that can also be combined to create mega storage banks.

These can be customised to meet any size of customer power requirements at any location, potentially creating GW storage systems.

