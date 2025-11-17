Aukera secures financing for battery storage project in Romania

Aukera Energy has secured a €60 million debt facility from Kommunalkredit Austria AG to finance the construction of its first standalone battery energy storage system in Romania. The 250 MW/500 MWh project, located in Gura Ialomi?ei, Ialomi?a County, will be one of the largest storage projects in Central and Eastern Europe and will be delivered in two phases. Phase 1 construction is underway and the full project is expected to be operational by mid-2026. Kommunalkredit acted as Sole Mandated Lead Arranger.

Aiden Yates, Aukera’s Managing Director for Project Finance, said: “We are very pleased to partner with Kommunalkredit on this landmark transaction for Aukera and for the Romanian storage market. BESS projects are playing an increasingly vital role in providing the flexibility and reliability needed to balance supply and demand in a rapidly evolving generation mix, stabilising grid frequency, and ensuring consistent power delivery. This first financing for Aukera in Romania brings together our market-leading local and international expertise across the plat-form to deliver the first project in our 2 GW Romanian BESS pipeline. It demonstrates our ability to deliver large, complex projects across multiple markets, as we expand our European generation and storage platform.”

Arnaud de Laportaliere, Senior Transactor at Kommunalkredit, commented “This project marks a decisive step toward strengthening Romania’s energy resilience. By supporting Aukera’s first battery storage initiative, we are helping to substantially improve grid stability, in line with Kommunalkredit‘s vision to accelerate the energy transition across Europe.”

Bozkurt Aydinoglu, Aukera’s Head of Storage, added: “Our storage team has been at the forefront of the UK market since its earliest days - developing, designing, delivering, and operating projects that helped establish the standards now shaping Europe’s energy storage industry. Building on that experience, we’re bringing proven engineering, procurement, and operational excellence to Romania to deliver assets that address real, current system needs – improving grid stability and increasing the utilisation of renewable generation and the transmission network. By optimising how and when power is delivered, BESS also helps lower overall system costs, ultimately benefiting end consumers through more efficient and affordable electricity.”

The principal advisors for the transaction were Akereos Capital (financial), Clifford Chance Badea (borrower legal), Dentons (lender legal), and Rina Consulting (lender technical).

