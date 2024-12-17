EDP Renewables begins first stand-alone storage project

The 50 MW capacity battery to be installed in Kent, England, will support the stability of the British grid as more renewable energy projects come onstream in the country. Through EDP Renewables, EDP has already secured more than 130 MW of capacity in storage projects in Europe.

EDP Renewables has started the construction of its first stand-alone battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Europe, a milestone that materialises the company’s ambition to continue building a multi-technology portfolio to support the energy transition in all markets in which it operates.

The Harrington Franklin storage project will be located in Kent, England, and will contribute to the British grid with a 50 MW capacity, which amounts to 100 MWh of energy production or two hours of storage. This project, expected to be fully operational by 2025, will play a crucial role in improving grid flexibility and optimising the balance between energy supply and demand. By enabling the efficient use of renewable energy generated across the country, it paves the way for a more sustainable and reliable system.

"Storage will play a pivotal role in the future of renewable energy and we at EDP are proud to be one of the players investing in this key area of the sector. The Harrington Franklin project is a clear example of both our ambition and our ability to develop storage systems that support grid flexibility and help drive Europe’s energy transition", highlighted Duarte Bello, CEO of Europe at EDP.

Apart from Harrington Franklin, EDP has also secured another 50 MW storage project in the UK and a project in Spain with a capacity of 36 MW. EDP has also been recently awarded subsidies to develop a further portfolio of 141 MW in Spain and Portugal and has storage projects in other geographies, such as the US, where it announced a deal to add 200 MW of energy storage to Arizona’s grid through the Flatland Energy Storage project, a 200 MW/800 MWh lithium-ion battery system set to go live in 2025.

In its Business Plan 2023 – 26, EDP aims to reach a storage capacity of more than 500 MW worldwide. In addition, the company is exploring opportunities to enhance the value of existing assets through the integration of new storage solutions with hydro, thermal, wind, and solar.

Since wind and solar energy are naturally intermittent, there are moments when the energy produced doesn’t align with demand. Without proper storage, excess energy generated during low-demand periods risks being wasted. Projects like Harrington Franklin address that challenge, ensuring renewable energy can be stored and made available whenever it is needed, maximising its value and impact. Storing surplus energy produced during peak hours and using it to maintain a stable supply also contributes to lower energy prices.

For EDP, as an energy transition leader focused on renewable generation, storage represents a relevant opportunity to enhance its portfolio by enabling growth and mitigating price and profile risk.

