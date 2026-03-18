ANDRITZ secures order from Tata Power for pumped storage project

ANDRITZ has received an order from Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, to supply the pumped storage units for the upcoming 1000 MW Bhivpuri pumped storage plant in the state of Maharashtra.

The order value is in the low three-digit million euro range and will be included in ANDRITZ’s order intake for 1Q26.

Under the contract, ANDRITZ will supply three state-of-the-art reversible pump turbines, motor-generators, and associated electromechanical equipment. The scope includes design, manufacturing, installation, testing, and commissioning of the complete units. Execution will leverage ANDRITZ’s advanced manufacturing capabilities in India, supported by its global engineering and project delivery network.

The Bhivpuri pumped storage plant will play a critical role in supporting Maharashtra’s accelerating renewable energy expansion while strengthening grid reliability. As renewable capacity from solar and wind continues to grow, large scale energy storage solutions such as pumped storage are essential to ensure system flexibility and round-the-clock power availability.

Pumped storage plants act as grid stabilisers, balancing supply and demand in real time and enabling higher integration of variable renewable energy. Once operational, the Bhivpuri project will significantly enhance grid stability and contribute to reliable, clean energy supply across the region.

“Large scale energy storage is essential for integrating growing shares of variable renewable power,” said Ravindra G, Regional Executive and Managing Director & CEO, ANDRITZ Hydropower India. “With advanced pumped storage technology, ANDRITZ is contributing to the development of resilient energy systems that support long-term decarbonisation while ensuring reliable electricity supply.”

The Bhivpuri project represents the first major pumped storage contract awarded by Tata Power to ANDRITZ, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two companies.

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