NHOA goes ahead with BESS development in Italy

NHOA Energy is working on the construction of an approximately 50 MWh battery storage project in Sicily, southern Italy, awarded by ERG, alongside an associated 5-year operation and maintenance contract. The turnkey project will be delivered to support ERG’s existing Vicari wind farm in the province of Palermo.

The synergy between the wind farm and the battery storage will increase the efficiency of renewable energy generation and at the same time ensure more stable and reliable power supply, demonstrating the Group’s forward-thinking approach to renewable energy management.

The battery storage project will be equipped with the latest NHOA Energy technology to meet the Italian Transmission System Operator’s (Terna) grid regulation for storage systems. NHOA Energy’s commitment to delivering exceptional energy solutions in Italy is once again demonstrated after the successful delivery of 70 MW as part of Terna’s Fast Reserve program and the most recent award of a 39 MWh project under the Capacity Market mechanism in central Italy. The project reaffirms NHOA Energy’s dedication to empowering Italy’s energy landscape with innovative and reliable power solutions.

ERG, major independent electricity producer from renewable sources, is a leader in the onshore wind sector in Italy and among the top ten in the solar one. In recent years, ERG has radically transformed its business model from oil to green: today, ERG is a pure renewable operator present in 9 countries in Europe and the USA with a wind and solar portfolio of about 3.7 GW of installed capacity. Within this framework, NHOA Energy’s storage solutions and advanced technologies perfectly complement ERG’s renewable energy production, stimulating potential future synergies for more efficient, reliable, and sustainable energy systems.

“This project marks a significant step towards sustainable energy, showcasing our commitment to integrating renewable power sources in Italy. ERG’s leadership in renewable energy, combined with our innovative storage solutions, will not only enhance the existing grid but also set a precedent for future sustainable projects. At NHOA Energy, we are driven by a vision of a cleaner, renewable-powered future, and this project with ERG is a pivotal move towards realizing that dream. Together, we’re not just creating energy solutions; we’re inspiring a global shift towards a more sustainable and resilient energy landscape,” commented Fabrizio Ciaccia, Vice President EMEA of NHOA Energy.

