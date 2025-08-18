Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners acquires Beehive BESS in US from EDF power solutions

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fifth flagship fund, CI V, and EDF power solutions North America, has announced that CIP has acquired full ownership of the 1 GWh Beehive battery energy storage system (BESS).

Beehive is a 250 MW/4-hour duration (1000 MWh) storage project located in Peoria, Arizona. Following commencement of construction earlier this year by EDF power solutions, CIP will manage the project through the remainder of construction, with commercial operation expected in 1H26.

The project has a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service Company (APS), the largest energy company in Arizona, serving approximately 1.4 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties. Beehive is designed to receive energy from the power grid during periods of high renewable penetration, store it in a series of batteries, and discharge electricity back into the power grid at peak demand hours. The BESS thereby supports APS in managing its growing energy and capacity demand.

Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP, commented: “With electricity demand rapidly increasing in the Southwest, we anticipate battery storage will play a critical role in powering innovation and economic growth. Beehive will provide reliable energy and grid services to customers in Arizona and build on CIP’s track record of developing, constructing, and operating energy infrastructure investments across the country. We are pleased to have worked with the EDF power solutions team.”

The project marks EDF power solutions’ second stand-alone energy storage project, underscoring its commitment to innovation and the expansion of expertise in BESS technology. As a vital complement to its core renewable generation business, energy storage has gained increasing importance in EDF power solutions’ portfolio reinforcing the company’s dedication to maximising the potential of renewable energy and accelerating the energy transition, ultimately contributing to the decarbonisation of the economy.

Ryan Pfaff, Executive Vice President, Grid and Distribution-Scale Power at EDF power solutions North America, added: “EDF power solutions actively seeks partnerships across all stages of a project’s lifecycle, with an eye towards both optimising our portfolio and maximising value creation. We value the opportunity to collaborate with CIP on the Beehive project and look forward to working with CIP to ensure the completion of this critical large scale energy storage system to support Arizona’s grid during peak hours.”

EDF power solutions is committed to delivering reliable and affordable low-carbon solutions to meet customers’ carbon-reduction. With over 35 years of experience and 23 GW of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF power solutions offers integrated energy solutions ranging from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging, ensuring a sustainable and resilient energy future for all.

CI V reached final close in March 2025 and exceeded the target of US$14 billion (€12 billion). The fund invests in energy infrastructure across a range of power generation technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has a total potential commitment of approximately US$27 billion (€24 billion).

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!