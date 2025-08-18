Statera Energy powers up UK’s largest battery storage site

Thurrock Storage, the UK’s largest battery energy storage system (BESS) developed by Statera Energy, is now energised and delivering electricity to the grid.

This landmark 300 MW battery storage site is capable of powering up to 680 000 homes with instantaneous power over two hours. Thurrock Storage can respond rapidly to changes on the grid, delivering its full output of up to 600 MWh within seconds.

Strategically located close to London, Thurrock Storage will play a significant role in maintaining the UK’s energy security. It facilitates the immediate and efficient deployment of energy directly where it is most needed, significantly enhancing grid stability and resilience. The site is also located immediately north of the former Tilbury coal power station, transforming the site’s legacy to enable the clean energy transition.

Tom Vernon, Statera Energy CEO and Founder, commented: “We are delighted that Thurrock Storage is now energised, following its connection to the grid by National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET). Increasing BESS capacity is essential for supporting the grid when renewable generation, such as solar and wind, is low or changes quickly. It ensures that energy can be stored efficiently and returned to the grid whenever it’s needed.”

The Thurrock Storage BESS sits alongside Thurrock Flexible Generation, a 450 MW flexible generation plant, which delivers a more cost-effective and flexible backup to the grid, at times when there are extended shortfalls in renewable output.

Now operational, Thurrock Storage will create career opportunities and apprenticeships for operations and maintenance, as part of Statera’s aim to provide sustainable employment opportunities in the local area.

Currently, Statera has over 2.1 GW of UK projects delivered or in construction, and over 16 GW in development or consented. With £1 billion of committed investment to date and up to £7 billion planned by 2030, Statera is strengthening UK energy security and supporting the low-carbon transition.

John Twomey, NGET’s Director of Customer and Network Development, concluded: “Battery storage plays a vital role in Britain’s clean energy transition. Connecting Thurrock Storage, the UK’s biggest battery, to our transmission network marks a significant step on that journey. Our Tilbury substation once served a coal plant, and with battery connections like this, it’s today helping to power a more sustainable future for the region and the country.”

