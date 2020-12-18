Alfen energy storage to be used at Vattenfall’s Dutch hybrid energy park

Vattenfall is currently building its first hybrid energy park in the southwest of the Netherlands: Haringvliet Zuid. In the energy park Haringvliet Zuid, Vattenfall combines wind energy, solar energy, and energy storage. Alfen is supplying the 12 MW energy storage system. This system is intended to keep the electricity grid in balance and can be used for sustainable energy storage in the future.

Alfen's 12 MW energy storage system has a modular design and consists of several units. In total it contains 288 BMW batteries that are identical to those used in electric cars. In addition to supplying the energy storage system, Alfen is also providing the energy storage system with the necessary switching equipment and remote control to ensure full integration with the local energy network.

Once the park is operational, it will consist of six wind turbines of approximately 22 MW, a solar park with 115 000 solar panels, and a 12 MW Alfen energy storage system. The expected power of this energy park is approximately 60 MW, which corresponds to the electricity consumption of 40 000 Dutch households.

Wind and sun have the potential to complement each other very well in terms of electricity production. For example, during the winter months, when the sun shines less, the wind has high production months. In contrast, the sun has its optimal months in the summer when there is generally less wind. This combination ensures that a more stable production profile, or more constant energy production, is created. The battery storage makes the production profile even more consistent because the surplus electricity can be stored. If there is not enough wind or sun, green electricity can be supplied from the batteries. In addition, frequency control is provided which ensures that the electricity grid remains in balance.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.