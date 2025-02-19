Bramley energy storage project in the UK now operational

BW ESS and Sungrow have begun commercial operations at the 100 MW/331 MWh Bramley battery energy storage system (BESS) in the UK.

Installed with Sungrow’s BESS three-hour PowerTitan 2.0, the Bramley project will play a role in bolstering UK energy security and fortifying the resilience of the electricity system. The project is connected to the UK grid 132 kV electric circuit by the loop-in and loop-out extra high voltage solution, optimising line protection and power generation protection schemes. The grid-forming technologies of PowerTitan 2.0 help tackle the power grid challenges of decreasing inertia and damping due to the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources.

In addition, the PowerTitan 2.0’s pioneering technology reduces both CAPEX and OPEX costs. The all-in-one AC-DC block design of PowerTitan 2.0, with pre-assembled battery modules and PCS, ensures simple integration, reducing installation time. With PowerTitan 2.0, the project complies with the UK electricity market codes and participates in grid balancing, ancillary services, and wholesale energy trading.

As safety is the priority of BESS, Sungrow conducted the world’s largest BESS burn test for the PowerTitan 2.0, enabling safety for plants including the Bramley project.

Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS, noted: “This is a landmark for BW ESS’ UK roll-out, and a positive project in the context of the UK’s energy transition. Bramley is a project aligned with our mission to unlock the value of energy storage.”

Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe, commented: “We are proud to partner with BW ESS on this project. The Bramley BESS exemplifies a commitment to advancing clean energy solutions that not only support grid stability, but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable energy future. With the PowerTitan 2.0, new standards for efficiency, safety, and scalability are set, ensuring that the evolving energy needs of the UK and beyond are met.”

Last September, Sungrow solidified its collaboration with BW ESS, signing an agreement for a 1.4 GWh PowerTitan 2.0 ESS to support the development of the Hams Hall energy storage project in the UK.

