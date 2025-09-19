GridStor acquires Arizona BESS from Strata Clean Energy

GridStor, a developer and operator of utility scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), has acquired the 100 MW/400 MWh White Tank battery storage project in Arizona from Strata Clean Energy.

The project will be operated via a 20-year tolling agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest electric utility serving approximately 1.4 million homes and businesses. The project is sited in Maricopa County and is expected to be placed in service in 1H27. Strata will continue to serve in a consultative role for the project until commencement of commercial operations.

Chris Taylor, CEO of GridStor, commented: “Through this acquisition, GridStor is proud to extend our commitment to supporting Arizona utilities to meet the fast-growing power needs of their residents and businesses. Battery storage remains a highly scalable, cost-effective, and near-term solution to powering rapidly growing energy capacity needs across the US Southwest. We look forward to serving as a trusted partner to APS to meet the needs of Arizona’s residents and businesses.”

GridStor’s acquisition and plan to construct additional standalone battery storage in Arizona come as the state experiences rapid demand growth, with APS and other utilities in the state setting new all-time records for peak power demand in August 2025. Under its tolling agreement, the White Tank battery storage project will allow APS to charge and discharge electricity as needed, helping to ensure customers have access to power when they need it most and sustain the region’s expanding population and new industrial facilities.

Markus Wilhelm, CEO of Strata Clean Energy, added: “Strata is proud to play a foundational role in advancing Arizona’s clean energy infrastructure. The White Tank project reflects our commitment to delivering grid scale solutions that support utility partners like APS in meeting rising demand with reliability and resilience.”

The close of the project marks GridStor’s fourth acquisition within the last 12 months and its second in Arizona. Backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, GridStor manages a project pipeline of over 5 GW of battery storage projects in later-stage development or under construction across the western and central US. The company expects to continue acquisitions of advanced-stage projects that provide cost-effective, near-term solutions to utilities, data centres, and other large industrial customers in regions with rapidly growing energy demand.

