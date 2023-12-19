RWE erects first batteries at Neurath power plant

Construction work on RWE’s largest battery storage project in Germany to date is making swift progress. With 690 battery blocks, a storage capacity of 235 MWh and an output of 220 MW, RWE Generation is building one of the largest battery storage systems in Germany. The batteries are being installed at the RWE power plant sites in Neurath and Hamm.

In Neurath (80 MW, 84 MWh), the firsts of 250 battery blocks on an area of 7500 m2 were recently installed after the foundations and underground cabling had been put in place. The blocks each contain eight modules with lithium-ion cells. In addition to the batteries, the necessary grid infrastructure will also be installed over the coming months. This includes high-voltage transformers as a link between 110-kV grid and battery.

Karl-Heinz Stauten, Head of Power Plants, RWE Power, said: ”It is impressive to see how rapidly the battery storage system is taking shape. In just a few months’ time, one of the largest battery storage facilities in Germany will be put into operation here at Neurath, an energy location steeped in tradition, together with the sister project in Hamm. This is good news in terms of the structural change in the Rhenish mining area and a reliable electricity supply in an increasingly green world of energy.”

From 2H24, the battery storage system is to provide control energy for balancing the electricity grid within seconds of being called upon. This means that the system will take out excess power from the grid and feed it back in when it is needed in order to keep the grid frequency at the required level. In addition, the storage facility will be deployed on the wholesale market, with electricity being stored when prices are low and returned when they are high. The system will also be virtually networked with RWE power plants in Germany, which will make it possible to control whether the storage units work alone or in conjunction with other power plants to supply balancing energy. The new battery storage system will thus optimise the dispatch of RWE’s German power plant fleet across different technologies. RWE is benefiting from many years of expertise in the energy storage sector. The company has the capability to provide detailed planning, modelling as well as system integration and commissioning of the project in-house and under one roof.

