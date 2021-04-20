EXERGY to supply equipment for geothermal plant in the Philippines

EXERGY INTERNATIONAL (EXERGY), a leading provider of new-generation geothermal binary power plants, and a part of the Chinese TICA Corporation, has signed a new contract with Energy Development Corporation (EDC) for the supply of an ORC binary system. Located in the Philippines on the Mindanao island, the new Mindanao 3 unit will be EDC’s first geothermal brine recovery plant to go online in 2022. It will help generate an additional 3.6 MWe of power from an existing geothermal field that utilises the waste geothermal brine available from Mindanao 1 and 2 steam power plants, thus boosting the efficiency and sustainability of power generation at the site.



EDC mindanao geothermal power plant.

EDC is one of the world’s largest geothermal energy producers, boasting over 40 years of history and over 1180 MW of geothermal capacity in its portfolio. The company has made the Philippines the third largest geothermal energy producer in the world for over three decades and an acknowledged leader in wet steam field technology.

The scope of EXERGY’s project involves the engineering, design and supply of the ORC system and technical equipment, including the cooling towers and the brine dosing system. Moreover, the company’s task encompasses a substantial technical advisory service to EDC for the project execution.

EXERGY’s solution for this project consists of a single pressure level bottoming cycle equipped with a Radial Outflow Turbine that will recover the thermal energy to produce 3.6 MWe of green power before the brine is reinjected into the reservoir.

The overall project has a very tight time schedule, and the start-up of the plant is expected by 1H2022. Once in operation, the ORC systems will help save approximately 16 000 tpy of CO 2 emission and 5000 tpy of oil equivalent (TOE) consumed.

With this new contract EXERGY raises its portfolio in geothermal application, with 442 MWe confirming it as the second ORC supplier worldwide for capacity installed and under delivery.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.