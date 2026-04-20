Genesis reaches final investment decision on second stage of Huntly BESS

Genesis Energy has reached final investment decision (FID) on the second stage of its battery energy storage system (BESS) programme at the Huntly Power Station, continuing delivery of the FY32 Growth Plan stage of the company’s Gen35 strategy.

The project will add a further 100 MW/200 MWh of BESS capacity at Huntly, increasing its total installed capacity to 200 MW/400 MWh, enough to power approximately 120 000 homes for two hours.

Genesis will leverage existing land, infrastructure, and grid connection, along with shared plant from the first-stage BESS, to deliver the lowest cost committed grid scale BESS in New Zealand to date.

The project will drive greater portfolio and system flexibility and security, provide support for Genesis’ large customer book, and leverage solar investment.

Stage 2 BESS is a further delivery point as part of Genesis’ broader NZ$2 billion growth plan to support growing customer demand for electricity, displace baseload gas generation, and strengthen electricity security.

Saft has been appointed for supply and long-term servicing of the BESS, consistent with the first-stage BESS. Construction is expected to commence in 2Q FY27, and the BESS is expected to be operational by 3Q FY28.

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