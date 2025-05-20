BayWa r.e. completes sale of largest battery storage project in Europe

BayWa r.e. and its Dutch subsidiary, GroenLeven, have completed the sale of a large scale battery storage project in the Northern region of the Netherlands to Vopak, an independent tank storage company. This project, the largest battery project developed by BayWa r.e. in the EMEA region, holds land, a 300 MW grid connection and all required permits.

The project has been successfully developed to its current state (Ready-to-Build) by GroenLeven and will be connected to the high-voltage transmission grid of TenneT. Vopak will now continue the development and aims to construct a utility scale Li-ion battery energy storage system (BESS), contributing to the flexibility and reliability of the national energy system.

“This successful transaction confirms our leading role in the development of battery storage projects in Europe. Energy storage plays a key role in building a future-proof energy system, and this project marks an important milestone in our ambition to deliver large scale solutions,” said Benjamin Casteleyn, CCO of GroenLeven.

Daniel Gäfke, COO of BayWa r.e., added: “This accomplishment demonstrates our expertise in delivering innovative and versatile solutions, needed to ensure crucial flexibility within the electricity market and grid stability. We are proud of the development of our largest European storage project to date and look forward to integrating more battery storage technology into Europe’s energy supply.”

Battery storage solutions are essential for the integration of renewable energy and play a central role in the energy transition. Amongst many other grid supporting applications, the temporary storage of solar and wind power, to deliver energy to the grid at a more suitable time, helping to balance fluctuations in electricity supply and demand, is needed to increase the share of renewable energy in the system.

Through this transaction, BayWa r.e. strengthens its position in the European energy storage market and takes further steps towards a carbon-neutral energy system. The knowledge and experience gained will be used to develop future projects in the Netherlands and other markets.

