GreenPowerMonitor and Renewance partner to power BESS deployments across North America

GreenPowerMonitor (GPM), a DNV company and a global leader in renewable asset monitoring, and Renewance, a US leader in battery lifecycle services, have partnered to integrate energy systems controls and energy storage asset lifecycle services to help customers in North America optimise the lifespan, compliance, and value of their battery energy storage systems (BESS).

This comes at a pivotal moment in the energy transition, as the US grid increasingly adopts standalone energy storage and adds energy storage to existing photovoltaic (PV) sites. Asset owners are under mounting pressure to navigate system complexity, extend asset life, and meet evolving recycling and regulatory compliance mandates.

This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between asset performance data and field action for customers, with the companies providing a more intelligent approach to energy storage asset management.

“Renewance has commissioned and serviced over 20 GWh battery systems and also decommissioned over 100 MWh of battery systems. This joint venture represents the next evolution in battery stewardship,” said Jamal Burki, Renewance CEO. “By linking GPM’s powerful monitoring capabilities with our lifecycle services, we’re not simply collecting data – we’re proactively acting on it to drive safer, more sustainable outcomes for our customers and the planet.”

The scope includes integration of GPM’s energy management system (EMS) control system to enhance storage and ensure grid code compliance with RenewanceConnect’s monitoring, lifecycle service network, and regulatory compliance workflows. The goal is to provide utility scale, and commercial and industrial battery energy storage system operators with an end-to-end platform that monitors energy storage assets, flags performance enhancement opportunities, and activates lifecycle services – ranging from maintenance to repurposing and recycling.

It aligns with U.S. Department of Energy and state-level goals to support circular economy principles in battery use and integrate renewables more reliably into the grid. This model of integration could expand to additional geographies, asset types, and regulatory integrations – laying a framework for intelligent, closed-loop energy asset management.

Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO at GreenPowerMonitor, a DNV company, commented, “Thiscollaboration sets an example and adds an important step toward a more intelligent, and efficient energy storage future in North America.”

The project partnership is open and non-exclusive but one of the first collaborations between a lifecycle battery services company and a renewable asset management platform, combining real-time insights with field execution. The collaboration addresses a critical gap in asset system management – connecting system operations data for decision-making with actionable lifecycle services like extended lifespan. It sets a precedent for smarter asset stewardship and ESG compliance.

Arévalo added: "At GreenPowerMonitor, we believe that actionable data is key to unlocking the full potential of energy storage systems. This initiative to combine monitoring and lifecycle services – bridges performance insights and field action to optimise the value of customers’ battery systems and brings us a smarter way to manage storage.”

