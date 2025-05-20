Zelestra signs major BESS agreement with Sungrow

Zelestra, a global renewable energy company, has signed a major agreement with Sungrow to provide battery storage technology for one of the biggest battery energy storage systems (BESS) being delivered in Latin America.

Sungrow will supply its PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled BESS and its MV power conversion units for the project, which has a storage capacity of approximately 1 GWh. It forms part of the hybrid Aurora scheme in Tarapacá, Chile, which also includes a 220 MWdc solar plant, also supplied with Sungrow’s 1+X modular inverter (8.8 MW block design).

Construction is already underway at Aurora, which will generate approximately 600 GWh/y of renewable electricity, equivalent to the annual consumption of 200 000 Chilean households, contributing significantly to the country’s decarbonisation. The BESS units will begin delivery in 4Q25.

Leo Moreno, CEO of Zelestra, responded: “With this major agreement, we have secured some of the most advanced BESS technology available in the market to deliver one the largest battery storage projects ever in Latin America. This is an important milestone for the Aurora project, as we advance towards the delivery of this highly customised hybrid solution that will meet the needs of Abastible.”

Jack Gu, Vice Chairman at Sungrow, added: “We are proud to partner with Zelestra on the landmark Aurora project, delivering our PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage solution as well as PV inverters to one of the most significant hybrid projects in Latin America. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Chile and across the region, while ensuring a reliable, sustainable power supply for Chilean homes. Together, we are unlocking the full potential of solar and storage to build a greener future.”

Zelestra has a project portfolio of more than 7 GW of multi-technology projects across Latin America, which includes over 1.7 GW of projects contracted, in construction, or operational. The company was recently named among the top 10 sellers of clean energy to corporate customers globally by BloombergNEF and number 2 in Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

