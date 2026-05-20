Trianel’s battery park in North Rhine-Westphalia, Waltrop, receives final approvals

The Trianel battery park, Waltrop, has recived its final approvals.

Located in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, these approvals clear the way for further planning of the large scale battery storage system with a capacity of 900 MW. Side by side with Luxcara and BKW AG, Trianel are investing in a project that can make a substantial contribution to making the electricity system more flexible in the future.

With the approvals for the substation and the battery storage systems, another central hurdle has now been cleared. The project development is already well advanced: the area has been secured, the grid connection commitment has been received, tenders for large components are underway, and the first contracts have been signed.

At the same time, the project shows how important reliable framework conditions are for investments in energy infrastructure. Large scale projects of this dimension need planning security, especially in view of the current discussion about grid fees for storage systems.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

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