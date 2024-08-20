Jupiter Power brings Texan energy storage online

Jupiter Power LLC has announced the achievement of commercial operations of 400 MWh of dispatchable power to the ERCOT grid from its Callisto I battery energy storage facility in Houston, Texas, US. This new facility, which will significantly increase Houston’s supply of reliable, zero emissions power as it faces record demand increases, is a product of the market-based improvements by lawmakers in recent years to add competitive dispatchable power to the ERCOT grid.

The Callisto I Energy Centre is a 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage system located in central Houston, 5 miles from the Medical Centre and 10 miles from the Houston Ship Channel at the site of a former HL&P H.O. Clarke fossil fuel power plant. The site can accommodate an additional 400 MW/800 MWh of battery energy storage generation.

"Jupiter couldn’t be prouder about bringing the Callisto I project online,” said Andy Bowman, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Power. "This project responds to lawmakers’ calls to increase affordable and dispatchable new generation in an area where people need more power. Callisto I is the first energy storage project at this scale in the City of Houston and will help meet Houston’s growing power needs while also increasing resiliency from extreme weather events."

Callisto I has represented Jupiter Power’s expansion of large-scale operational battery energy storage projects outside of West Texas and into Houston, to provide the city with clean, resilient, and emissions free power.

“The announcement of Jupiter Power’s Callisto I Energy Storage project is significant and exciting for the region, as it’s the first large scale, transmission connected energy storage project in the City of Houston. This critical project will help address peak power demand and is another great example of our region's leadership in scaling and deploying impactful solutions for an all the above energy future,” stated Jane Stricker, Greater Houston Partnership, Senior Vice President and Houston Energy Transition Initiative (HETI) Executive Director.

“It is essential that Texas has a diversified generation portfolio,” added State Senator, Charles Schwertner, Chairman of the Senate Committee of Business and Commerce. “Batteries play an important role within that portfolio to help address demands in times of need.”

Jupiter Power is a developer, owner, and operator of standalone, grid connected battery energy storage projects that was founded in 2017. Callisto I is Jupiter’s ninth project in ERCOT, bringing its total ERCOT fleet to 1375 MWh. In December of 2023, Jupiter Power announced the closing of a US$65.2 million financing with First Citizens Bank to finance the construction of Callisto I.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Terrawatt on the streamlining of the permitting process in Italy, before moving on to a regional report from Frost & Sullivan on the energy landscape in Asia Pacific. This issue looks at key topics such as wind installation vessels, offshore wind turbine foundations, weather analysis, solar maintenance, and more!