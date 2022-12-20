Anesco begins optimising 15 MW battery assets for Gresham House

Anesco has entered into a new agreement to optimise 15 MW of operational battery storage capacity for Gresham House, building on a long-standing relationship held between the two companies.

The assets are being managed by Anesco’s Revenue Optimisation team, who provide complete, data-driven revenue optimisation services for storage assets, with a focus on maximising their health and lifetime revenue potential.

The batteries will provide flexibility to the energy system, helping to stabilise intermittent output from renewable energy sources and enabling security of supply. They will participate in all appropriate markets, including FFR and the dynamic services, as well as wholesale trading opportunities that present over the winter months.

Alan Smallwood, Director, Anesco Revenue Optimisation, explained: “We are delighted to be optimising our first batteries for Gresham House – one of the biggest players in the power storage market. Our focus with these assets will be on helping achieve the highest potential lifetime yield by supporting National Grid to balance supply and demand.”

Alan continued: “The UK government’s commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 continues to be a huge driver for the growth of the battery storage sector. As more and more renewable generators come online, the amount of battery capacity required to help balance the grid will also need to increase.

“For battery asset owners, the financial incentives are there but it is vital to have the support of a partner who understands the many complexities of the evolving market, to ensure the strongest possible return on investment is achieved. We are pleased to be putting our expertise to good use, supporting Gresham House’s growing portfolio.”

Ben Guest, Managing Director, Gresham House, said: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Anesco, recognised as one of the largest suppliers of ground-mounted solar and storage in the UK, and look forward to developing our relationship.”

The battery optimisation agreement is the latest in a line of projects Anesco and Gresham House have joined forces on. In January 2021, the two companies entered into a three-year, ground-mounted solar development, construction, and maintenance partnership valued in excess of £100 million. Four sites have transacted under the 200 MW partnership to date, the latest being 20 MW Beavor Grange solar farm in Devon, the UK.

Anesco is a market leader in renewable energy, managing the development, design, construction, maintenance, and market optimisation of renewable energy and energy efficiency projects. The company has constructed more than 100 solar farms, while its operations and management service is monitoring more than 24 000 sites.

