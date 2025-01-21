Elgin acquires Amberside Energy’s development business

Elgin has purchased Amberside Energy (Development) Ltd from Amberside Energy Ltd, which includes a pipeline of over 1 GW of solar and battery assets.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Elgin, has acquired 100% of the share capital of Amberside Energy (Development) Ltd.

This acquisition has significant synergies that should accelerate the delivery of new renewable energy assets in the UK, providing predictable and affordable power at a competitive cost and decarbonising energy production.

Amberside Energy’s remaining business continues to provide software solutions to developers and asset management services.

“This is a great strategic acquisition to grow our pipeline across the UK,” said Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin.

“This strategic sale allows Amberside Energy to sharpen its focus on our core competencies – creating advanced software and data analytics solutions for project development and operational asset management. By doing so, we can extend our reach and deliver these solutions to a broader market beyond our internal operations,” added Marc Scambler, Co-Founder and CEO of Amberside Energy.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the lat-est issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.