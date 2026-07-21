Advancing B.C.’s first major battery storage project on Vancouver Island

The Province and BC Hydro are advancing British Columbia’s (B.C.) first utility scale battery energy storage project on Vancouver Island, helping strengthen reliability and prepare for growing electricity demand in the region.

“As demand for electricity continues to grow throughout B.C., we are making strategic investments to continue to deliver reliable, affordable and clean power to homes and businesses,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. “B.C.’s first utility scale battery storage facility will help power the Island and is a key part of BC Hydro’s Powering Growth plan to strengthen our electricity system and support the province’s future growth.”

The project will deliver at least 100 MW of battery storage capacity, providing flexible power that can be stored when electricity demand is lower and dispatched when demand is highest. The facility will improve grid reliability, maximise the use of existing electricity infrastructure and support a more resilient electricity system for growing Vancouver Island communities.

On 30 July 2026, BC Hydro will issue a request for supplier qualifications to identify and pre-qualify experienced companies capable of designing and delivering the project.

Based on a review of responses received to the request for supplier qualifications, a pool of respondents will be invited to participate in a request for proposals expected this year.

“This first project will help ensure we continue delivering reliable electricity to our customers as demand grows across Vancouver Island and throughout B.C.,” added Charlotte Mitha, president and CEO, BC Hydro. “As the first utility scale battery storage project in B.C., it will allow us to use a new technology that can store electricity when it is available and deliver it back to the grid when customers need it most. It is an important step in preparing our system for the future, while making the most of the infrastructure we already have.”

BC Hydro expects to own and operate the grid scale battery energy storage system, ensuring it can be deployed when and where it is needed most to support customers and maintain system reliability. BC Hydro will leverage private-sector expertise through a competitive process for design, construction, and potentially long-term maintenance services.

Following a comprehensive assessment of reliability, cost, environmental, and stakeholder considerations, BC Hydro has selected a site adjacent to the Vancouver Island terminal substation near Duncan as the preferred location. By using land already owned by BC Hydro, the project can be efficiently integrated into the existing electricity system, while minimising development impacts.

The facility is targeted to be in service by 2030 and will help prepare Vancouver Island’s electricity system for continued growth in homes, businesses and communities.

“As someone who calls Vancouver Island home, I know that reliable electricity is essential to our quality of life and our economic future,” commented George An-derson, parliamentary secretary for energy and climate solutions, and MLA for Nanaimo-Lantzville. “This project will help ensure Vancouver Island has the electricity infrastructure needed to support growing communities and meet increasing demand for clean electricity to power more homes, vehicles and businesses, helping build a more sustainable future for the next generation.”

Debra Toporowski (Qwulti’stunaat), MLA for Cowichan Valley, stated: “I’m thrilled that BC Hydro has selected the Cowichan Valley as the site for its very first battery energy storage system. It recognises the exciting growth and opportunity that we’re seeing in our region and around Vancouver Island, and provides added as-surance that our communities and businesses will continue to benefit from a strong, resilient and modern regional electricity grid.”

n?aasqu?is?at? Stephen Rayner, Executive Director, Clean Energy BC, exclaimed: “The launch of B.C.’s first utility scale battery procurement on Vancouver Island is a major milestone in our journey toward a modernised, clean and resilient electricity grid. BC Hydro's identification of 500 MW of potential battery storage across the province represents a significant economic opportunity for local businesses and First Nations partners. The clean-energy sector is ready to help deliver the expertise, innovation, partnerships and investment needed to build a reliable and competitive electricity system for generations to come.”

Justin Rangooni, president and CEO, Energy Storage Canada, concluded: “Today's announcement demonstrates that energy storage has become an essential part of building a reliable, flexible electricity system that can meet growing demand while making the most of existing infrastructure. We were encouraged by the strong interest shown during BC Hydro’s market engagement process, and we're excited to see that momentum translate into action. Energy Storage Canada looks forward to continuing to work with the Province and BC Hydro as they advance this project and future energy storage opportunities across British Columbia.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.