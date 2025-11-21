Greenvolt sells two energy storage projects to Northland Power

Greenvolt Power, a company of the Greenvolt Group and one of the leading developers of utility scale wind, solar, and energy storage projects, has signed an agreement for the sale of two ready-to-build battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Poland, totalling 300 MW/1.2 GWh.

The buyer is Northland Power Inc., a Canada-owned global power producer that owns and operates a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets worldwide.

The two projects – Mieczyslawów (200 MW/800 MWh) and Kamionka (100 MW/400 MWh) – are located in western Poland and have been designed with a four-hour storage duration, enabling them to strengthen system flexibility and provide essential balancing services. Both projects have secured 17-year capacity auction contracts indexed to inflation and are expected to begin construction in 2026, becoming among the first large scale BESS facilities in Poland once operational.

This transaction is aligned with Greenvolt’s asset rotation strategy, which foresees the sale of approximately 70 – 80% of internally developed assets while retaining 20 – 30% on the balance sheet. This approach enables efficient capital allocation and supports the accelerated deployment of solar, wind, and large scale storage projects across Europe, North America, and Asia.

João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group, commented: “This agreement demonstrates Greenvolt’s ability to develop and bring to market large scale projects, namely in battery storage. We have matured a strategically located pipeline that is attracting strong market interest, enabling us to execute our asset-rotation strategy, recycle capital, and accelerate the deployment of clean energy projects.”

For Northland Power, this acquisition strengthens its expanding presence in Poland and underscores the company’s commitment to supporting the country’s evolving energy needs.

Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland, added: “This acquisition marks an important milestone in advancing Poland’s energy transformation and expanding Northland’s portfolio in a core market. Battery storage is essential to enabling a reliable, low-carbon energy system, and these projects represent a strong strategic fit with our growth ambitions.”

Poland’s power system is evolving rapidly as it shifts from predominantly coal-based generation to renewables. Installed solar photovoltaics (PV) and wind capacity is projected to rise significantly by 2050, intensifying the need for large scale storage solutions that can balance the grid and ensure reliability.

Radek Nowak, CEO of Greenvolt Power, concluded: “Projects such as Mieczyslawów and Kamionka respond directly to Poland’s growing system needs by reinforcing grid security, flexibility, and stability. The sustained market appetite for these assets underlines the maturity and strategic differentiation of our projects pipeline.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, Neuman & Esser, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!