TagEnergy to start building first Australian BESS

Australia’s largest wind farm will soon have a battery energy storage system (BESS) too.

Global clean energy enterprise, TagEnergy, will start building a 150 MW/600 MWh storage facility at its Golden Plains wind farm that will add flexibility and reliability to Victoria’s power supply after securing contracts with key partners for the project.

TagEnergy has signed a balance of plant contract with Consolidated Power Projects Australia (CPP) for construction of the standalone facility, while Tesla will supply 168 Megapack 2XL battery systems to the project.

Battery storage will support more efficient and flexible use of the massive amounts of clean energy generated by the 1333 MW Golden Plains wind farm, where the 756 MW Stage 1 is undergoing final commissioning testing, and construction is well underway on the 577 MW Stage 2. When completed in mid-2027, the mega project will be the southern hemisphere’s largest wind farm and deliver 9% of Victoria’s energy needs.

TagEnergy Managing Partner – Australia, Andrew Riggs described the combination of Golden Plains power generation and onsite battery storage as a powerful pairing that would support a more sustainable and resilient grid. Riggs commented: “The addition of large scale energy storage at Golden Plains is another vital step towards achieving a more secure and flexible supply of clean electricity for the people of Victoria. The Golden Plains BESS will help balance supply and demand on the grid and provide critical capacity during peak demand periods. It will optimise the use of renewable electricity as we continue to accelerate the energy transition. It will enable more adaptable and reliable access to renewable, cost-effective energy for families, homes and business.”

Consolidated Power Projects Australia President, Wallie van Hoving, added: “We are delighted to work with TagEnergy on this project. Following our involvement in constructing Golden Plains wind farm Stages 1 and 2, this new battery storage facility presents another opportunity for CPP to support TagEnergy’s vision. This BESS will play a vital role in complementing the renewable energy produced by the Golden Plains wind farm.”

Josef Tadich, Tesla’s APAC Regional Director, highlighted: “This 150 MW, four-hour Tesla Megapack system will operate as a grid-forming battery in a critical part of Victoria’s 500 kV transmission network in the western districts. By delivering 24/7 essential system strength services, it will support the transmission network in times of high renewable energy penetration in Victoria’s west. It will also maximise renewable generation through energy arbitrage by charging in times of renewable energy abundance during the middle of the day and discharging at times when Victorians need it most in the evening peak, accelerating the state’s progress towards its renewable energy targets.”

With supplier contracts signed and all necessary equipment on its way to Golden Plains, construction will commence on site early next year, with the BESS expected to be operational by mid-2027.

The project consists of the 168 Tesla Megapacks, a substation, and an operational facility. It will be connected to AusNet’s Golden Plains terminal station, located off Bells Road in Rokewood, within the already fully operational Stage 1 wind farm.

The move into storage positions TagEnergy as a multi-technology player in the Australian energy market, with generation and battery storage technologies to accelerate the energy transition on dual fronts.

While Golden Plains is the first BESS to be constructed by TagEnergy in Australia, the business has a pipeline of approved and proposed battery storage projects across the country following its acquisition of specialist early-stage developer ACE Power in August.

TagEnergy also brings global expertise and capabilities in battery storage to the Golden Plains project.

The leading independent power producer has already built six operational BESS facilities across the UK, while its construction of France’s largest battery storage system in the country’s north-east is nearing completion.

