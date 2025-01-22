RPC and Greenfield secure planning permission for second GB BESS project

Renewable Power Capital (RPC) and Greenfield have been granted planning permission for Tredington – a 40 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in England.

This is the second project that the partners have progressed to this stage, having already secured planning permission for a separate 22.8 MW project – Steventon.

Construction work at both projects is expected to last for 6 – 12 months. Once completed, they will be connected to the distribution network. Grid connections have already been secured.

Tredington and Steventon were acquired by RPC from Greenfield in May 2023, when the partners initially signed this development agreement. The partnership is aiming to progress at least 500 MW of battery storage projects to ready-to-build stage.

RPC and Greenfield are committed to improving natural habitats at both sites. At Tredington, an increase of 21.33% for area habitat units and 191.51% in hedgerow units is proposed, quantified through the government’s biodiversity net gain (BNG) metric. Habitat creation work will include establishing a new species-rich native hedgerow and planting two ha. of mixed scrub.

At Steventon, the partners are committed to achieving overall BNG of 30.73% habitat units and 62.36% hedgerow units. This will be delivered through a mixture of habitant creation and enhancement in nearby grassland and hedgerow.

Energy storage delivers multiple benefits including local job creation and training opportunities, and will also play a vital role in providing the flexibility needed to achieve the government's target of decarbonising the electricity grid by 2030.

Since signing the development partnership with Greenfield in May 2023, RPC has grown its battery storage pipeline to more than 5.5 GW across GB, Italy, and Finland.

Advisors to the partnership were:

CMS (legal) for Steventon.

Osborne Clarke (legal) for Tredington.

Third revolution (planning).

Aardvark EM Ltd (planning) for Tredington.

ADAS – Manchester (planning) for Steventon.

ITP (technical).

GreenEnco (design).

Kevin Devlin, CEO at RPC, said: “Having only been active in the GB storage market since last year, receiving planning permission for these projects is a real milestone for RPC. The Government’s clean power by 2030 target is a positive signal to investors, and we see enormous growth potential for energy storage as a technology that will be key to realising this ambition. We are excited to continue working with such an experienced developer as Greenfield to help deliver clean power to communities.”

David Ring, Managing Director of Greenfield, added: “Our partnership with RPC marks a crucial step towards achieving the UK's net-zero targets. Steventon and Tredington projects exemplify our commitment to building a sustainable energy future, where BNG and renewable energy coexist harmoniously. We're proud of the collaboration that has made this possible and excited for the continued work ahead.”

