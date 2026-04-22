Noveria Energy signs grid construction agreement with TenneT Germany for BESS

Noveria Energy has signed a grid connection construction agreement with transmission system operator, TenneT Germany, for a 250 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Germany, connecting in early 2028.

The project is located in Niedersachsen in northwest Germany where large amounts of offshore wind energy from the North Sea connect to the grid. The execution of this agreement represents a key development milestone and secures the connection date for the project. Following the completion of construction, the project will be operated in accordance with the grid connection agreement and establishes the technical prerequisites to support grid stability and the integration of renewable energy in the future.

BESS are increasingly critical to managing growing shares of renewable generation and ensuring security of supply. Noveria continues to advance its strategy of developing a portfolio of large scale infrastructure assets that support the energy transition and the resilience of the power system.

Dennis Klink, Grid & Policy Director with Noveria, commented: “Signing the grid construction agreement with TenneT Germany reflects the strong commitment of all parties to the success of this important project. We particularly value the constructive and highly professional collaboration with TenneT Germany throughout this process.”

The project is part of Noveria’s broader development pipeline of over 3 GW of battery energy storage assets.

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