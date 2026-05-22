Helios divests over 500 MW of BESS projects in Finland

Helios Nordic Energy AB has divested and delivered a 125 MW/250 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Finland, bringing the total volume of divested BESS projects in the Finnish market to more than 550 MW/1100 MWh over the past six months.

The transactions, comprising six separate projects, have been completed with a mix of international independent power producers (IPPs) and infrastructure funds. All buyers remain undisclosed.

These transactions mark a significant milestone for Helios and underscore the company’s strong position in the rapidly evolving energy storage market across the Nordics.

Magnus Häggström, Chief Commercial Officer at Helios Nordic Energy, commented: “We are very pleased with the strong interest we continue to see for our BESS portfolio. Successfully delivering more than 550 MW of storage projects within such a short timeframe is a testament to both the quality of our pipeline and the capabilities of our team. These projects will play an important role in enabling the energy transition by supporting grid stability and facilitating increased integration of renewable energy.”

The transactions further highlight Helios’ role as a leading developer of both solar photovoltaics (PV) and BESS projects in the Nordic region. Helios established its operations in Finland only three years ago and has since built a substantial development pipeline and executed multiple transactions in the market.

In addition to its BESS activities, Helios has previously developed and divested solar PV projects totalling more than 300 MW, many of which are either operational or currently under construction.

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