Zenobe achieves financial close on UK BESS

Zenobe, the UK’s leading owner and operator of transmission connected batteries, has announced the financial close of its 200 MW/800 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Coalburn, South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The project represents a significant milestone for the UK’s energy transition, becoming the first four-hour duration battery storage project connected to the transmission network to reach financial close.

The announcement comes just four years after Zenobe one-hour 100 MW battery in Capenhurst, the largest project in Europe and the first to directly connect to a GB transmission network at the time, commenced commercial operations. Delivered without subsidy, the Coalburn project demonstrates the maturity of the battery storage market in the UK and the rapid evolution of battery technology.

Preparatory works on the site have begun and construction will start in earnest in July, with commercial operations expected in 2028.

The longer duration of the battery reflects increasing demand for flexible storage on the transmission network to support a net-zero grid. Coalburn will operate at a maximum import/export of 200 MW for four hours of storage (800 MWh). It can also operate at a number of different power and duration outputs, providing 100 MW for up to eight hours (800 MWh) or 50 MW for up to 16 hours (800 MWh) for example, highlighting the flexibility of the asset.

Zenobe is developing the project alongside experienced global partners with Canadian Solar’s e-STORAGE supplying the battery systems and Omexom delivering the balance of plant works. Drax Group plc will manage the commercial trading of the asset via a toll contract, supporting its integration into the wider energy market.

The project has secured financing from a group of leading international lenders, including Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), ABN AMRO, Mizuho, and Siemens Financial Services.

All lenders also participated in Zenobe’s 400 MW battery project in Eccles reflecting the confidence in large scale battery storage assets and the strength of the UK’s evolving flexibility market.

Coalburn is a continuation of Zenobe’s broader strategy to deploy large scale storage assets that support the decarbonisation of the grid by enabling greater integration of renewable energy, for a more secure and affordable grid.

James Basden, Founder Director of Zenobe, said: “Coalburn is our fourth large scale project in Scotland to achieve financial close in the last 18 months. Together with our investment in Scotland’s EV bus fleet, this means Zenobe has invested over £1 billion in the last three years to make clean transport and clean power more accessible for millions of people.

“Despite considerable regulatory upheaval, the Coalburn project demonstrates Zenobe’s continuing commitment to enabling the delivery of the government’s Clean Power 2030 ambition. Working in partnership with our supply chain, local authorities and communities, the project will strengthen system flexibility, support the integration of low-cost domestic renewable generation and enhance energy security.

“By enabling a more efficient and resilient electricity system, projects like Coalburn can help reduce costs for consumers while accelerating decarbonisation. Importantly, this investment is being delivered through competitive markets and ongoing innovation, demonstrating how private capital can support the energy transition without relying on direct subsidies.”

Jeff Roy, President of e-STORAGE, added: “We are proud to partner with Zenobe at Coalburn. By engineering our own batteries, power conversion and EQ-S energy management into one optimised system, and standing behind it for 20 years, we give Coalburn the long-term, reliable technology it can depend on for stable returns. Across the UK, we have 5.7 GWh of storage in operation or under construction – a testament to the depth we bring to Zenobe, and a capability we will maintain as the country’s clean power transition calls for storage it can rely on.”

Jose Garcia, Business Unit General Manager – Renewables Scotland, Omexom, commented: “The award of this project reflects the strength of our partnership and the results we have achieved together. Over the past two years, we have demonstrated our ability to deliver complex grid scale storage solutions successfully with Zenobe, and we are committed to exceeding expectations once again as we continue to grow and strengthen this relationship.”

Ash Hein, Flexgen Business Development Director at Drax Group, concluded: “We are really excited by the progress Zenobe and partners are making with Coalburn. Under our tolling arrangement, once the battery storage asset is commissioned, we will optimise its use to support power markets and provide grid stability services. Coalburn and our recent agreements and acquisitions, including the AI-enabled optimisation platform, Flexitricity, demonstrate the good progress we are making on growing our Flexgen business in line with the UK’s Clean Power ambitions.”

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