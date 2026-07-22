Emerson supports operations for India’s largest BESS deployment

Emerson, a global automation leader, has announced that its OvationTM Green supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software is supporting Adani Green Energy Ltd’s (AGEL) 3.55 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at Khavda, Gujarat, India — the world’s largest single-location battery storage deployment outside China. Developed by AGEL as part of its integrated renew-able energy ecosystem, the BESS project is among the fastest executed globally.

The Ovation control and SCADA software – a small, yet critical part of the large scale project – combines powerful control with expansive plant data in one integrated, scalable system. Seamless integration provides operators with intuitive access to the information needed for maximising output, maintaining grid stability, enhancing asset utilisation, and operational excellence and ensuring safe operation.

Adani Green Energy selected Emerson as its automation partner for this project, deploying the Ovation Green SCADA and theOvation 4.0 software release with OCR3000 controllers. The system orchestrates millions of datapoints across power conversion systems, battery management systems, high-voltage switchboards, and grid remote terminal units, ensuring seamless integration, grid compliance, and operational reliability. The majority of AGEL’s 3.55 GWh BESS project capacity is controlled by Emerson’s Ovation platform.

“Emerson is proud to be part of India’s clean energy journey with Adani Green Energy,” said Anil Bhatia, Emerson’s Vice President and Managing Director of India. “Our Ovation Automation Platform has long been trusted for mission-critical control in India’s power sector. With this successful gigawatt scale deployment, Ovation software has proven to be the right platform for any kind of power generation – from traditional thermal plants to large scale renewable storage.”

The AGEL 3.55 GWh BESS project was delivered within just 10 months from the commencement of on-site construction, setting a global benchmark for speed and scale in utility scale energy storage. By combining control with plant data in a single, integrated, scalable system, Emerson’s Ovation platform enables maximising output, maintaining grid stability, and ensuring reliable, round-the-clock clean power delivery.

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