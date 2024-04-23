NGK receives order for battery supply for green hydrogen project

NGK INSULATORS, ltd has received an order from BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH, a subsidiary of German chemical manufacturer BASF SE, for NAS Batteries for a large-scale green hydrogen production project, developed by HH2E, a German green hydrogen producer.

The NAS batteries that have been ordered have a maximum output of 18 MW and a capacity of 104.4 MWh (72 container-type NAS batteries). They are part of the large-scale project for green hydrogen production currently under development on the Baltic Sea shore in the north of Germany. The current order is the first delivery batch of the NAS batteries with total capacity of more than 230 MWh reserved by HH2E for this project. Negotiations for next deliveries are also underway.

The NAS batteries will be charged with electricity from intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, and will supply power to the electrolyzer for the green hydrogen production process, ensuring efficient utilisation of renewable energies and stable green hydrogen production. This is the first commercial adoption of NAS batteries for green hydrogen production projects.

Efforts by countries and companies around the world to decarbonise their business activities and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 are accelerating. Germany, a leading country in renewable energy, aims to become a global leader in hydrogen technologies and has set a target of achieving 10 GW of hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

