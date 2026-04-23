Sonnedix signs three PPAs with Copec EMOAC for a project in Chile

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy company with more than 4 GW in operation, has signed three power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Copec EMOAC for its Sonnedix Librillo project, which consists of a 117 MW standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) with a 5-hour capacity (643.8 MWh per day).

This partnership will allow Copec EMOAC to integrate night-time energy into its portfolio through the discharge of a BESS developed and built by Sonnedix, ensuring a competitive, flexible, and resilient energy supply. The project also makes a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of Chile’s electricity system and to the more efficient integration of renewable energy, strengthening a reliable and sustainable service over the long term.

This agreement represents a significant step forward in the consolidation of long-term contracts linked to renewable energy and storage in Chile. It includes supply at the Francisco node, in the north of the country, and incorporates substantial storage capacity through BESS systems, enabling optimised solar energy management and mitigating its variability. Overall, the initiative enhances the stability, flexibility, and security of Chile’s electricity system, with commercial operation expected in April 2027.

With the signing of these PPAs, Sonnedix strengthens its position as a strategic partner for large clients with demand for clean energy, also consolidating its role as a leader in hybrid and storage solutions, which are essential to maximise the value of renewable energy, stabilise the grid, and reduce curtailment.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, noted: “The signing of these three PPAs with Copec EMOAC represents a major milestone in our global storage strategy. The Sonnedix Librillo BESS project demonstrates how we transform renewable energy into a reliable and dispatchable source, adding flexibility to Chile’s electricity system while creating long-term value for our customers.”

Vannia Toro, General Manager of Copec EMOAC, added: “These agreements drive the development of storage in Chile’s electricity system, improving renewable energy management and increasing flexibility. The integration of night-time energy through BESS optimises the use of clean generation and strengthens supply security and competitiveness. At Copec EMOAC, we are committed to continuing the promotion of partnerships that contribute to a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy matrix for the country.”

Sonnedix Chile began operations in 2015 and has since established a strong presence in the country’s energy sector. It currently has 1 GW of operating capacity across 40 renewable energy projects, as well as 117 MW under construction, and a development pipeline of more than 1.8 GW.

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