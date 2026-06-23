Rivington Energy sells Oxfordshire BESS

Rivington Energy has sold a 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) development in Yarnton, Oxfordshire, UK, to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat, the specialist renewable and energy transition infrastructure manager.

Schroders Greencoat’s acquisition has been made by its dedicated place-based and locally focused renewable infrastructure fund for Local Government Pension Scheme members, Wessex Gardens.

The project will deliver an export capacity of 49.9 MW and an import capacity of 40 MW. It benefits from a near-term grid connection date and is expected to operate for up to 40 years. Construction at the 1.5-hectare site is scheduled to commence in 2027.

Yarnton BESS was developed by Renewable Connections, the development arm of Rivington Energy. The scheme has been carefully designed following extensive consultation with local communities, statutory stakeholders, and Cherwell District Council. Planning consent was formally granted on 16 June 2025.

Michael Hughes, CEO of Rivington Energy, commented: “We deliver highly innovative developments while maintaining a responsible, community-led approach to planning and design. This underpins our strong track record of securing project consents and enables us to bring forward high-quality schemes that attract leading investors and partners. We are delighted to complete this transaction, which marks another exciting milestone for Rivington Energy.”

Matt Tingle, Investment Director at Schroders Greencoat, added: “We’re delighted to add this pre-construction project to our portfolio. Battery storage plays a key role in enabling the energy transition, which in turn brings more investment opportunity. Today’s acquisition reflects our on-going commitment to investing in energy transition-aligned infrastructure that not only supports the energy system but can also deliver strong returns for our investors over the long term.”

The transaction was supported by legal advisors Burges Salmon for Rivington Energy and Acuity Law for Schroders Greencoat.

BESS play a critical role in supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy system. By balancing supply and demand, they help to stabilise the electricity grid and enable greater integration of renewable generation. The UK Government estimates that widespread deployment of battery storage could save up to £40 billion in system operating costs by 2050, contributing to lower energy bills for consumers while supporting the country’s net zero ambitions.

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