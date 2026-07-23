R.Power appoints EPCs to move Dziegielewo and Gdansk BESS into construction

Pan-European independent power producer, R.Power, has signed engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for two utility scale, 4-hour battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Poland, Dziegielewo (300 MW/1200 MWh) and Gdansk (250 MW/1000 MWh), further advancing one of Central and Eastern Europe’s (CEE) largest utility scale energy storage pipelines.

As momentum builds behind R.Power’s CEE BESS pipeline, both projects are now scheduled for completion by late 2027/early 2028. The milestone reflects the pace at which R.Power’s development pipeline is translating into construction-ready assets across the region.

Onde SA, a leading Polish EPC contractor for renewable energy projects, will deliver the 300 MW/1200 MWh Dziegielewo BESS project, while Esix, a Wroclaw-based energy infrastructure specialist with combined grid and renewables experience, will deliver the 250 MW/1000 MWh Gdansk BESS project.

The projects represent a significant step up in size for R.Power – at approximately twice the capacity and double the duration of Jedwabno (150 MW/300 MWh) and Scorniçesti (127 MW/254 MWh), which entered construction earlier in 2026. This is a sign that experience gained on these first utility scale projects is rapidly translating into the confidence and capital access needed to deliver at greater scale.

Together, the projects increase R.Power’s BESS portfolio under construction across CEE to more than 800 MW/2750 MWh.

Marcin Pajewski, Board Member and Chief Technical Officer at R.Power, commented: “Dziegielewo and Gdansk mark another important step in the execution of our battery storage strategy, building on the project finance and commercialisation success we’ve already achieved for Jedwabno and Scorniçesti. As our largest CEE BESS assets to date, they further strengthen our position as one of the region’s leading battery storage developers and reflect the growing maturity of the market.”

Both projects are backed by capacity market contracts secured through Poland’s auctions, with delivery commencing from 2029 onwards, alongside an optimisation deal with Axpo for Dziegielewo, state grants and green bond financing. These agreements provide the long-term revenue certainty required to support the continued financing and construction of large scale battery storage infrastructure.

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