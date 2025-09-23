DRI picks Fluence to deliver Trzebinia battery project

DRI, the EU renewables arm of Ukraine’s DTEK Group, has selected Fluence Energy B.V., a subsidiary of Fluence Energy, Inc., a global market leader delivering intelligent energy storage systems, to supply battery storage units for its 133 MW Trzebinia project in southern Poland.

DRI’s Trzebinia project is due to be the largest battery storage facility taking part in the Polish Capacity Market when batteries are integrated into the system from 2027. Under capacity market system, batteries will help strengthen Poland’s energy security by providing an ‘energy reserve’ that can be dispatched in milliseconds to prevent outages in moments of system stress – for example, during peak demand or sudden drops in generation. Integrating battery technology in the capacity market will also lower energy costs as energy storage is cheaper to run than generation alternatives.

Additionally, by participating in arbitrage, batteries enable their operators to take advantage of lower wholesale prices by absorbing energy from the grid when prices are lower and releasing the energy when they are higher.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after DTEK – DRI’s parent company and Ukraine’s largest private power company – energised a 200 MW project across six sites in Ukraine, using Fluence storage systems.

The 622 MWh Trzebinia project will deploy Fluence’s SmartstackTM platform – a modular, high-density system designed to enable fast deployment and optimised performance over an asset’s lifetime.

By integrating industry-leading cybersecurity features, and only sourcing components from friendly countries, the Smartstack platform also strengthens Poland’s cyber defences. According to Spain’s Industrial Cybersecurity Centre, Poland was the world’s most targeted country for politically and socially motivated cyberattacks in 1Q25, with critical infrastructure, including grid networks, being among the most common targets.

Trzebinia is the first energy storage project in Poland executed by Fluence and DRI. Fluence has invested heavily into its Polish operations since 2022 and is working to expand further in the Polish energy storage market. For DTEK and DRI, the project is part of a broader strategy to create an inter-connected energy system across the region and to strengthen its collective energy security.

“We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership agreement with Fluence, a global market leader in energy storage products and services. Together with Fluence, DTEK Group successfully delivered a portfolio of six projects in Ukraine in record time – less than six months,” said Murat Cinar, CEO of DRI. “We are confident that the Trzebinia BESS project will make a real difference, contributing to Poland’s energy transition and enhancing the grid’s ability to integrate renewable energy sources, while strengthening energy independence not only for Poland, but for the entire EU. For DRI, this project marks another important step in the development of a portfolio of solar, wind, and BESS projects in fast growing markets in the energy sector, such as Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Romania.”

“Fluence has invested into the Polish energy storage market from day one, culminating in this project being executed for our partners from DRI and DTEK. We thank them for their ongoing trust in Fluence’s products and execution capabilities,” added Julian Jansen, Managing Director of Growing Markets, Fluence. “Fluence has delivered projects in the Baltics, Ukraine, and now Poland, all intended to help ensure energy security and grid-resilience across Central and Eastern Europe. Poland has the potential to be one of the five largest European markets by 2030. We look forward to increasing our investment into our Polish operations and our local team.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!