Batteries installed at SSE Renewables’ storage project in Salisbury

SSE Renewables’ first battery energy storage system (BESS) project has reached a significant milestone, with all 26 battery units successfully installed at the site in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

The 50MW project is being delivered in conjunction with Wartsila. The site is scheduled to be fully operational in early 2024.

Installation took place over a three-week period and was carried out by King Lifting. The battery units were carefully lowered down onto the concrete foundations in four modular sections via crane.

It follows the recent news that SSE Renewables has started construction of its second battery storage site – a 150MW project in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire – with more projects set to be rolled out as part of the company’s significant solar and battery pipeline.

