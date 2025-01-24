Root-Power awarded planning consent for new battery storage site

Root-Power has received planning permission for a new 40 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage site in Selby, North Yorkshire. The site will be able to power nearly 80 000 homes for a period of two hours once fully operational.

The project adds a further 40 MW to Root-Power’s growing pipeline of projects across the UK and helps towards reaching the government’s net zero targets.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are poised to play an essential role in the UK’s energy transition and ability to achieve net zero by 2050. The UK government expects demand for grid energy storage to rise to 20 GWH by 2035.???

Neil Brooks, Managing Director at Root-Power, said: “It’s been a great start to 2025 for Root-Power following the news we’ve secured planning permission for our site in Selby, North Yorkshire, and we hope to continue the momentum over the coming months.

“As the energy network transitions to a net zero future, we are on track to be developing a strong pipeline of projects as we establish Root-Power as one of the largest owner-operators of energy storage systems in the UK.”

Root-Power, which launched in July with the backing of the YLEM Group, now has more than 2 GW of projects in its pipeline across the UK. Currently, it has one flagship project already in construction, and four fully consented – with construction on these expected to start in 2025.

The new development in Selby will provide a biodiversity net gain of 40.72%.

