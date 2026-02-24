FRV to develop more than 1.2 GW of BESS in Spain by 2027

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV), a leading developer of sustainable energy solutions, and part of Jameel Energy, continues to strengthen its portfolio in Spain with the development of more than 1200 MW (5000 MWh) of battery energy storage systems (BESS), which are expected to reach ready-to-build status between 2026 – 2027.

The entire portfolio of projects, currently at an advanced stage of development, is concentrated in four strategic regions for FRV: Extremadura, Andalusia, Catalonia, and Cantabria. The planned capacity includes both hybrid facilities – combining photovoltaic generation with battery energy storage systems – as well as standalone BESS projects.

Extremadura will be the central axis of this expansion, with the development of photovoltaic projects such as the San Serván 220 complex (56 MW/225 MWh) and Solanilla (18 MW/72 MWh), whose hybridisations will be ready to build in 1Q26, following the approval of Royal Decree 997/2025. In addition, the Carmonita cluster – which integrates Carmonita Ministerio (320 MW/1360 MWh), Carmonita Sur (80 MW/400 MWh), Carmonita Norte (91 MW/455 MWh), and Carmonita IV (40 MW/200 MWh) plants – together with the 111 MW/495 MWh planned for hybridisation at San Serván 400, will represent a total hybrid capacity of 652 MW/3492 MWh, reaffirming FRV’s commitment to a region that offers exceptional conditions for the development of clean energy.

In Andalusia, FRV plans to hybridize its Alcores projects (Seville), incorporating 57 MW/285 MWh of battery energy storage. In Catalonia, 334 MW/1336 MWh are planned across six battery storage facilities located in different areas across the provinces of Barcelona, Girona, and Tarragona. Meanwhile, Cantabria will host the Santander BESS Camarreal project, a 50 MW/200 MWh storage system in the municipality of Camargo, with construction scheduled to begin in 2Q26.

A key feature of this pipeline is the strong commitment to hybridization, particularly through the optimisation of existing photovoltaic plants.

“The combination of hybrid projects and standalone storage systems will allow us to maximise the performance of our infrastructure, provide greater flexibility to the electricity system, and ensure a more stable and resilient supply. This strategy reflects our vision to lead the energy transition through advanced technological solutions that not only optimise the use of energy resources, but also strengthen our contribution to the development of a more sustainable and efficient energy model,” said Fernando Salinas Managing Director of FRV Iberia.

