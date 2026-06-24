Neoen awarded long-term contract for 200 MW battery in Canada

Neoen, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, has been awarded a 20-year capacity services contract for 190 MW/8-hour by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in its competitive Long-Term 2 Capacity Services procurement process.

This service will be delivered by a new battery, sized at 200 MW/1600 MWh, which will store energy during periods of lower demand and release it back to the grid during peak periods. The facility will be located approximately 15 km west of the City of Dryden, in the District of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario. Construction of the battery is expected to begin in 2028, with a target in-service date of 2030.

The asset will be co-owned by Neoen and Eagle Lake First Nation in a 50% equity partnership and will deliver significant economic benefits including jobs and local spending. This is the first utility scale renewable energy project for Eagle Lake First Nation.

This battery brings Neoen’s total secured capacity in Ontario to 918 MW and to 1168 MW across Canada. The company has three other awarded projects in Ontario – a 400 MW/4-hour battery located on the traditional territory of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, a 253 MWp solar farm in partnership with Garden River First Nation, and a 65 MWp solar farm in partnership with Matachewan First Nation. Outside of Ontario the portfolio includes Fox Coulée, a 93 MWp operating solar farm in Alberta and Mino Giizis, a 157 MWp solar project in Saskatchewan, which is being delivered in partnership with the Anishinabek Power Alliance.

Emmanuel Pujol, Neoen’s Regional CEO for the Americas, commented: “I congratulate our Canadian team for this new award and for having secured a total capacity of 675 MW across the country in 2026. This milestone confirms the strength of Neoen in Canada and our willingness to respond to evolving electricity needs with high-quality renewable energy and storage projects. We are proud to be moving forward in partnership with Eagle Lake First Nation, working together to deliver a project that will contribute to a more local and resilient energy future.”

Xavier Barbaro, Group CEO of Neoen, concluded: “We are delighted to win our fourth contract in Canada this year, and to have secured a portfolio of more than 1 GW in less than four years, placing Neoen among the country’s leading renewable energy companies. It clearly demonstrates our ability to rapidly develop competitive, large scale projects and to combine power generation and storage, while building meaningful partnerships with First Nations communities. We are more determined than ever to accelerate the energy transition in Canada, and around the world.”

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