Iberdrola to install six new storage batteries in Spain

Iberdrola España will install six battery energy storage systems (BESS) with a combined capacity of 150 MW. This is an innovative solution for the storage and integration of renewable energies into the system. Each project will generate more than 100 green jobs, including the construction and operation phases.

Battery storage technology is becoming increasingly important for maximising the use of clean energy, regulating the grid frequency to within a millisecond and providing back-up capacity at peak energy periods.

The six new batteries to be built by the company have been recognised as Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), in its renewable energy, green hydrogen and storage (ERHA) division, and will receive €37.5 million in funding.

The batteries will have lithium-ion technology – the most widespread at present given its performance, technological maturity and cost. These systems will be installed as hybrid technology together with renewable energy sources (in this case with solar); so the photovoltaic plant and the battery will share the same connection point. The projects will be built in Castilla y León, Extremadura, Castilla La Mancha, and Andalusia, and each battery will have 25 MW of power and a capacity of 50 MWh.

In Castilla y León, a battery will be installed in Revilla Vallejera (Burgos), where Iberdrola España completed its first hybrid wind-solar plant in Spain in 2023.

Extremadura will have two new batteries. The company will install two batteries in the province of Cáceres, where the C. Arañuelo I and II photovoltaic plants are located.

In Castilla La Mancha, two batteries will be installed in the municipalities of Valverdejo, Alarcón and Olmedilla de Alarcón (Cuenca), where Iberdrola España has solar parks.

The sixth battery will be built in Huelva, in the municipality of Puebla de Guzmán where Iberdrola España has the Andévalo photovoltaic plant – the first facility built with the UNEF Certificate of Excellence.

