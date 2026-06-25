ContourGlobal enters UK through 500 MW BESS acquisition

ContourGlobal has entered the UK through the acquisition, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, of a 500 MW/2000 MWh battery energy storage (BESS) project located in Ayr, Scotland, from several sellers including New Energy Partnership Ltd, a UK developer.

Wallace, which features four hours of storage duration, represents one of the largest BESS developments in the UK and marks a significant milestone in ContourGlobal’s European expansion into markets with attractive macroeconomic fundamentals, mature regulatory frameworks, and strong demand from power-intensive industries and digital infrastructure.

This will be the largest BESS project in ContourGlobal’s portfolio by energy storage capacity, following the recent commissioning of a hybrid asset featuring a 200 MW/1300 MWh BESS in Chile. In the coming months, the company is also preparing to start construction of a hybrid solar-plus-storage project, sized at 360 MW/1400 MWh, in Arizona, the US.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of ContourGlobal, commented: “Entering the UK is a key step in our strategy to become a leading independent power producer in renewables and energy storage. The UK combines a world-class regulatory environment, a deep and liquid energy market, and a critical and growing need for flexible storage assets to support the integration of its wind generation capacity. Scotland, in particular, offers a compelling opportunity: the region produces a significant surplus of renewable energy that faces grid constraints in reaching demand centres further south, and large scale battery storage is key to unlocking that value. We are proud to add the UK to our growing portfolio, and we expect to significantly expand our presence with a diversified pipeline of development opportunities in renewable generation and energy storage.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.