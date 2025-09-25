AIP Management and BW ESS form long-term partnership

AIP Management, a leading investor in energy and decarbonisation infrastructure, has agreed to acquire a 49% equity stake in a UK-based battery energy storage system (BESS) portfolio with a total capacity of 700 MW and 3.5-hour duration from BW ESS, a global developer, owner, and operator of energy storage systems. The transaction marks AIP’s first dedicated investment in standalone battery storage and reflects its strategy of investing alongside industrial partners with complementary expertise.

The portfolio comprises three assets, including Bramley (100 MW/331 MWh), which is already operational, and Hams Hall (400 MW/1422 MWh) and Berkswell (200 MW/712 MWh) which are under construction. Upon completion, the assets will be held in a newly formed AssetCo, with BW ESS retaining a 51% majority stake. BW ESS will manage construction and operations across the portfolio, drawing on its track record of more than 500 MWh of operational BESS, 3.3 GWh under construction, and a development pipeline spanning six markets.

The investment is underpinned by strong market fundamentals in the UK, where the growing share of intermittent renewables, declining baseload generation, and rising grid constraints are creating an urgent need for flexible capacity. Large scale battery storage has become critical to ensuring system stability, managing power price volatility, and supporting the security of supply. Located in the Midlands and South-East of England, the portfolio benefits from proximity to major electricity load centres and National Grid substations, reducing congestion risks while maximising access to arbitrage and balancing services. Once operational, these batteries will be able to support the electricity needs of 2.3 million UK homes for 3.5 hours, providing a substantial contribution to UK energy security. Revenue stability is supported by long-term capacity market contracts and robust offtake arrangements, which provide cash flow visibility and strong downside protection while preserving upside potential.

“This investment reflects our conviction in the UK energy storage market and builds on the knowledge we have developed through our existing investments in co-located BESS,” said Greg Falzon, Partner and Co-Head of Investments at AIP. “We are very pleased to form this partnership with BW ESS, which brings highly complementary industrial expertise and operational capabilities to our investment approach. Together we will deliver long-term value while enabling the deployment of critical flexibility in the UK power system.”

“We are delighted to welcome AIP as our partner in this strategically important portfolio,” added Erik Strømsø, CEO of BW ESS. “We see strong alignment in our approaches and a shared ambition to deliver storage assets at scale. With AIP’s infrastructure expertise and long-term perspective alongside our operational capabilities, we are confident this partnership will support the UK’s energy transition and provide lasting benefits to both parties.”

