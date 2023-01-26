Cambridge Power plans to build BESS in Peterborough

Cambridge Power has secured planning permission for a 50 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Flag Fen, Peterborough, the UK.

The 50 MW battery storage site is the latest to secure planning permission in Cambridge Power’s growing portfolio, and forms part of the Brookfield 800 MW joint venture portfolio. It is also the fourth successful application for the Cambridge Power planning team in six months.

To date, Cambridge Power has secured planning permission for 356.5 MW of BESS storage with a further 310 MW currently submitted for planning and applications for a further 150 MW of battery and solar projects currently being prepared.

Neil Waterson, Head of Planning at Cambridge Power, said: “We are delighted to secure permission under delegate powers for this 50 MW BESS from Peterborough City Council and are grateful for the support of all our consultants in helping to achieve another positive outcome for Cambridge Power. With construction of this site planned to commence in mid-2023 along with a number of other fully consented projects, it promises to be a busy year for the team.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.