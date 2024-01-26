ANDRITZ to supply equipment for major pumped storage project in Greece

The Greek company, TERNA S.A., a construction branch of GEKTERNA Group, has awarded the international technology group, ANDRITZ, a contract for the supply of electromechanical equipment for the new Amfilochia pumped storage complex in the Central Greece region.

It is the largest grid energy storage investment in Greece and a milestone project for the country’s clean energy transition.

Once in commercial operation, the power plant will have a total installed capacity of 680 MW (generation) and 730 MW (pumping) with an estimated total production of approximately 816 GWh of clean and sustainable electrical energy per year.

The advanced pumped storage plant will act as a green battery by balancing fluctuations in power generation from wind and solar plants, thus ensuring the secure and stable operation of the Greek power grid.

Given the global increase in energy demand and the growing share of volatile renewable energy sources, economical solutions for storing large amounts of energy are essential. Pumped storage power plants represent the most efficient method of storing large amounts of energy for extended periods of time. They therefore play a key role in the clean energy transition.

ANDRITZ is proud to be part of this important project and to make a significant contribution to a clean and sustainable energy future through state-of-the-art equipment and expertise.

The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the design, manufacture, supervision of erection, and commissioning of six reversible pump-turbine generator units, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment, governors, excitation and protection system, main inlet valves, draft tube gates, as well as digital services.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.