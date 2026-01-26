FERC issues 40-year license to the Goldendale energy storage project

Rye Development, a leading US developer of pumped storage hydropower, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), on behalf of its Flagship Fund CI V, have announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a 40-year license for the Goldendale energy storage project. Once operational, the project, located on private lands at the site of a former aluminium smelter near Goldendale, Washington, will store electricity for up to 12 hours and generate 1200 MW of on-demand electricity – enough to power about 500 000 homes.

“This is a landmark moment for the Pacific Northwest,” said Erik Steimle, Rye Development’s Chief Development Officer. “With electricity demand and energy costs on the rise, this license represents a huge step toward a more reliable grid and affordable energy prices for the region.”

Electricity demand in the Northwest is expected to grow more than 30% in the next decade, along with increasing electricity prices for residential and commercial customers. Pumped storage hydropower helps keep electricity costs more affordable by providing large scale, dependable energy storage – even during extreme weather events.

The Goldendale energy storage project is a significant investment, and is expected to create more than 3000 family-wage jobs during its 4 – 5 year construction period, as well as dozens of permanent jobs. Once completed, the project is expected to generate more than US$10 million annually for Klickitat County, support-ing schools, public health, roads, emergency services, and other essential needs.

“The Goldendale energy storage project is a win for middle-class, family-wage jobs and rural communities,” said Heather Kurtenbach, Executive Secretary of the Washington State Building & Construction Trades Council. “We’re excited to collaborate with Rye Development on what will be one of the largest construction projects southeastern Washington has seen in decades.”

With a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build the project under a labour agreement with the Washington State Building & Construction Trades Council and the Columbia Pacific Building & Construction Trades Council, all Goldendale contractors will be required to hire union workers. Per the MoU, they will prioritise hiring local workers. Given the 4 – 5 year construction timeline, apprentices would have the opportunity to learn a trade while earning a competitive wage.

The Goldendale energy storage project is sited on private land at the former Columbia Gorge aluminium smelter, transforming the former brownfield site into an energy project providing family-wage jobs. The project, which is also located within the Tuolumne wind farm, could use existing roads and transmission lines. The entire project area is located within Klickitat County’s Energy Overlay Zone – a designation aimed at streamlining energy development.

“Redeveloping the Columbia Gorge Aluminum smelter into a clean energy resource has been a longtime vision of this community,” said Richard Foster, Economic Development Director for Klickitat County. “The project revitalises our community with good-paying jobs, stimulates local economic growth and enhances our leadership in renewable energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!