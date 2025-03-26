Alfen completes complex battery storage project at Wind Park Hartel 2

Alfen has upgraded and relocated a battery energy storage system (BESS) at Wind Park Hartel 2, working alongside Dutch energy company, Greenchoice, and energy storage project developer, Green Energy Storage. Delivered on time, this project helps optimise grid connections and enhances renewable energy stability. At the same time, it makes Alfen the first Dutch company to successfully relocate an existing large scale battery system to a new site while installing a new, larger, and more advanced system in a highly complex location.

Back in 2018, Alfen installed the first stationary battery storage system with a capacity of 10 MW in the Netherlands, next to Wind Park Hartel 2 nearby Rotterdam. This system has now been relocated to the trading hub at wind park Hellegatsplein, 50 km southeast, making way for a larger 20 MW/40 MWh TheBattery Elements solution at the original site.

This upgrade ensures that more renewable power from the eight wind turbines is stored and used when needed, reducing loss of energy and helping to stabilise the electricity grid. To support auxiliary power, Alfen integrated an additional in-house developed and produced Diabolo 20H transformer substation.

A key innovation in this project is Alfen’s skid-mounted design: it allows the battery system to be temporarily removed if maintenance is required on a wind turbine, reducing downtime and making operations more flexible.

“It’s great to see how this project has come full circle,” said Stephanie Schockaert, Commercial Director for Alfen’s Energy Storage Systems business line. “We built the original system in 2018, and now we’ve not only scaled it up but we also found a second life for the older batteries at a new location. This kind of innovation, flexibility and reuse is exactly what we need to make the energy transition more efficient.”

Greenchoice, which financed the project through Triodos Bank, will oversee commercial operation and asset management.

“Investing in storage solutions like this is crucial if we want to make the most of wind and solar energy,” added Maurice Koenen, Director Sourcing & Portfolio at Greenchoice. “By giving batteries a second life and designing systems that can adapt to changing needs, we’re making renewable power even more sustainable.”

Green Energy Storage led the project’s development, including securing permits, land agreements, and coordination with grid operators and other stakeholders.

“A project like this requires a lot of moving parts to come together,” commented Guus Bengsch, director at Green Energy Storage. “From planning and construction to market integration, we worked closely with Alfen and Greenchoice to deliver a system that enhances grid stability and supports a more sustainable energy future.”

The storage system will play a crucial role in grid stability, swiftly balancing supply and demand through key applications such as imbalance control, Frequency Containment Reserve (FCR), automatic Frequency Restoration Reserve (aFRR), and manual Frequency Restoration Reserve (mFRR). This makes it an indispensable asset for grid operators, ensuring a more resilient and responsive electricity network.

This project follows other successful collaborations among Alfen, Greenchoice and Green Energy Storage, including 22 mobile batteries at trading hub Zonnepark de Dijken and stationary batteries at wind farm Windpark De Plaet. With more projects in the pipeline, all three companies see this as another step towards building a smarter, more robust energy system.

